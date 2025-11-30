When Trump has to worry about ‘affordability’...

For a person with a limited vocabulary, encountering a new expression is like discovering a diamond. At the beginning of his second term as president of the United States, Trump found one such gem — ‘reciprocal tariffs’. He loved the sound of it, especially ‘reciprocal’, called it “beautiful” and waved it around with gay abandon.

But soon, his beloved reciprocal tariffs, which took on the appearance of vengeful import duties in some cases, brought him face to face with another word he didn’t much care for or know about — ‘affordability’. The overzealous application of tariffs, which Trump imagined was a way to put the slowing US economy back on track, has backfired, increasing the tax burden on American consumers, stoking inflation and creating a cost of living crisis.

This month, candidates of his Republican party got a drubbing in elections to posts of mayors, state governors and Congress. Trump said he ‘wasn’t on the ticket’, trying to shift the blame, but he must know that it’s his policies that have triggered the public reaction.

When it looked like he didn’t have a winning hand, he tried to fête a winner — New York’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, whom he had called all sorts of names earlier, including ‘Communist’, which can really make Americans see red. Trump knows Mamdani’s winning formula, his laser focus on the question of ‘affordability’, has traction with the people, it resonates with their concerns, but he doesn’t know how to adopt it without losing face.