When Kodaikanal girls met 'Manjummel Boys'

According to official reports, between 12 and 16 boys/men have fallen into the deep chasm, never to be found. The Manjummel Boys story is the only instance of a boy being rescued from there, only because one of his mates volunteered to go down 80 feet into the cavern and physically lift his friend back up after the fire guard appointed for the job refused to do so.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar—a Hindi movie featuring residential schools and their cycling gangs—was also shot in Kodaikanal around the same time as Gunaa, but somehow it never started a cycling movement. It’s clear that Kamal Haasan singing lullabies to his captive amid lit candles in a spooky cave did more for Kodaikanal than Aamir Khan demonstrating the sheer will to win a cycling race against all odds.

The mountains are not my natural habitat.

I grew up in Bombay, which is still home for me, but as a child, every summer my father would drag us to one hill station or another, north or south (a few times east). The hill towns were lovely and smelt nice, but they were always crowded, there was a line for everything and we never seemed to have the right shoes or clothes.

As a child, I could not imagine that these towns were also ‘home’ to some people. Silver Cascade in Kodaikanal, Kempty Falls in Mussoorie, Bhagsu in Kangra, were all duly recorded on our HotShot camera before we left for the plains.

The people who stayed, however, bought bigger and bigger pieces of land, built bigger and bigger houses (some of which became homestays) and cut more and more trees to build these houses, hotels and access roads. This was not ‘tourism’, this was ‘development’. This was a gang of (supervised) boys up to no good.