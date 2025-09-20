Weights and measures

I don't fly much these days, mainly because I never know whether my plane is being flown by a pilot, co-pilot or auto-pilot. That's a problem for me because these days, the pilot is usually busy having photo ops with his proud mom and dad in the cabin, the co-pilot is busy bashing down the washroom door with a lady passenger inside, and the auto-pilot is probably a bunch of algorithms coded by a young nerd in Gurgaon who's mad about getting only a 2 per cent annual increment and has a grudge against everyone.

Now, which sane person would get on to a plane in the hands of these three entities? So I prefer to be highway robbed by Mr Gadkari and his toll plazas.

But on the occasional flight I am forced to take, I always encounter an unusual form of discrimination which no one appears to have noticed. Now, I weigh 60 kg on a good day, which can go down to 59 on days when I do not get my favourite repast, the Delhi Gymkhana mutton cutlets.

However, such days are rare since my sister-in-law Anjali makes sure this supply chain works seamlessly. To get back to the point, however, my weight makes me a lightweight in a country where 40 per cent of the population will be obese by 2030. And this is no country for lightweights.

You are not considered successful in life if you don't have a cantilevered pot-belly. On buses or Metros, you are invariably compressed into a corner and denied your fair share of space. One invariably gets shoved to the back of any queue Ms Sitharaman decides to put one in. Ladies think you lack in testosterone and are therefore not worth their time. Insurers consider you a bad risk and double the premium. But it's the airlines with whom I have my major grouse, because their baggage rules discriminate against lightweights like me.