Why GDP is a perverse index of wellbeing

I was trained as an economist. For the tribe of economists, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a country is a sacrosanct measure of national production within the borders of the country. Not just economists and policy wonks, businessmen, politicians, the media and the universities constantly refer to it.

Its textbook definition goes: ‘The total value of all the goods and services produced in a country in one year.’ ‘Value’ could be nominal or real (after adjusting for inflation). But it is always stated in monetary terms (in current or constant dollars or rupees or whichever currency you wish).

The classic textbook example used to be that if a man marries his housekeeper, the GDP of the country would fall. One can come up with a thousand similar stories. My grandmother used to knit sweaters not just for me but for the entire (joint) family. Her contribution to the GDP? Nil. If the same sweaters were sold for a profit in the export market, they would have warmed the hearts of GDP-conscious patriots!

The joy that my grandmother derived from making sweaters for everyone was incomparable. So was our happiness when we received such handmade gifts of love.

But there is no room for such things in the economic calculus of today’s experts. They know no other index of human wellbeing than the GDP. In the process, they usually track human misery more closely than human happiness.