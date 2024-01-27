Why world's 'fastest growing economy' cannot afford pensions for its elderly

We observe a strange phenomenon every day, so strange that its strangeness goes generally unnoticed. Government spokespersons, from the prime minister downwards, repeat ad nauseam that India is the most rapidly growing major economy in the world today, that it will soon become a $5 trillion economy, that it has overtaken China in terms of the growth rate of the GDP.

Yet the same spokespersons claim that the government has no money to pay for the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, let alone for a proper universal, non-contributory pension scheme for the millions employed in the unorganised sector.

The ‘world’s fastest-growing economy’, it appears, cannot afford pensions for its old — just as it cannot afford an adequate diet for its female population, since 57 per cent of females between the ages of 15 and 49, according to the NFHS (National Family Health Survey), suffered from anaemia in 2019-21 (up from 53 per cent in 2015-16).

Likewise, this ‘fastest-growing economy’ cannot provide adequate nutrition to its population, because of which it ranks 111th among the 125 countries in the World Hunger Index. The proportion of the rural population that cannot access the minimum norm of 2,200 calories daily that the old Planning Commission had taken as the benchmark for rural poverty rose from 68 per cent in 2011-12 to well over 80 per cent in 2017-18, according to data from the NSS (National Sample Survey).