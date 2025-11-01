Why is Modi avoiding his ‘dear friend’?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi built his global image by projecting himself as the supreme leader, focusing his government’s diplomacy on an orchestrated, outsized reputation of himself as the man who gets things done. He craved the big stage, hugged heads of States, and turned multilateral summits into a political theatre of self-projection.

But ever since his last encounter with US President Donald Trump, in Washington in February 2025, the light seems to have gone out on his swagger. Modi’s new normal is to avoid meeting with Trump, a tendency that is not just making him look timid but, more crucially, hurting India’s national interests.

Skipping an expected pull-aside at the G7 in Canada, declining to travel to Egypt for the signing of the Gaza peace treaty and now staying away from Kuala Lumpur for the ASEAN and East Asia summits have a common denominator — Donald Trump, and possibly a fear of his repeated public claims about a US-mediated ceasefire to end the four-day India–Pakistan conflict in May. But this fear of Trump’s blunt talk and the cost of avoidance is already greater than the risk of engagement.

The first cost is reputational. For a decade, Modi never missed a photo-op with global leaders, especially an American president. Visibility was his trump card, so to speak, his claim to being ‘Vishwaguru’ — an appellation used interchangeably for both self and nation in Modi’s schema. So, the retreat from the world stage looks like an admission of weakness. The contrast is almost embarrassing given that India’s bilateral relationship with the US is currently so full of friction.

Trump has slapped steep tariffs on Indian exports, raising total duties on many goods to 50 per cent, and keeps implying that India has quietly agreed, under US pressure, to limit imports of Russian crude oil and gas.