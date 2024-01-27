Mumbai’s landsharks show their teeth

The history of transport projects in Maharashtra is a checkered one. Renaming the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) as ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’ at the inauguration earlier this month by PM Modi does little to change that. Is the longest sea bridge in India God’s gift to commuters? Or is it merely another example of opportunism disguised as development?

The idea of a cross-harbour bridge dates back to 1972, when the first government proposal to connect Colaba and Uran was shot down by naval and port authorities. In 1981, a committee spearheaded by J.R.D. Tata mooted the Sewri-Nhava Sheva link, approved by the PMO in 1984. In 2004, the project started taking shape.

With an estimated 350 families migrating to the city every day, the plan was to extend city limits beyond Navi Mumbai towards Raigad district, and provide a self-contained ecosystem with schools, colleges, hospitals, offices, industries, parks, shops and theatres.

The current government, however, junked that holistic plan and executed the sea bridge with a view to the boost the real estate market. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 17,840 crore, ecstatic developers are already crowing over the “explosive growth” that will be fuelled by increased connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.