AAP questions 'hidden agenda' behind extension to Delhi chief secretary

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday questioned the BJP over the extension granted to Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar, asking the party to reveal its "hidden agenda" behind the move to the residents of the national capital. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the matter.

The Centre extended Kumar's tenure by six months, just a day ahead of his superannuation on 30 November. Addressing a press conference, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said the BJP was employing different tactics to "destabilise" the AAP government after failing to form the government three times in Delhi and then losing the municipal elections as well last year.

"When the BJP understood that it cannot come to power in Delhi, they started employing tactics to destabilise the Delhi government sometimes through the LG or through special officers. The CS got an extension recently. Every Delhiite is asking questions about the controversial extension," he said.