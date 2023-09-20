AAP's Sanjay Singh: This is "Mahila Bewakoof Banao" Bill

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, 20 September, dubbed the Women's Reservation Bill tabled by the government in the Lok Sabha as 'Mahila Bewakoof Banao' Bill and said this was another 'jumla' brought by the BJP.

Speaking to the media, ahead of the third day of Parliament's special session, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "This is definitely not a Women's Reservation Bill, this is 'Mahila Bewakoof Banao' Bill."

He said, "We have been saying this because none of the promises made by them have been fulfilled ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

"This is another 'jumla' brought by them...If you want to implement the Bill, AAP stands with you completely but implement it in 2024. Do you think the women of the country are fools?" Singh said.