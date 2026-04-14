Activist alleges cop–‘godman’ links in Kharat case; Cong MP raises ‘encounter’ fears

Activist Anjali Damania on Tuesday alleged links between a senior police officer and self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is facing multiple criminal cases, and demanded a vigilance inquiry, even as Congress MP Praniti Shinde raised the possibility of an “encounter” killing in the case.

Kharat, currently in police custody, is under investigation in several cases, including allegations of sexual assault and cheating, with the Enforcement Directorate also probing a suspected money laundering angle.

Activist flags cop’s presence, claims call links

In a post on X, Damania shared visuals of Nashik Range Inspector General of Police Dattatray Karale attending a programme where Kharat was present, questioning his association.

“Dattatray Karale is an IG-level police officer, then why did he attend the programme of such a person and even deliver a speech? When common people see this, why would they not believe him? There should be a departmental vigilance inquiry against him as well. There are as many as 18 calls linked to him, and the Director General of Police, Sadanand Date, should seek answers,” she said.

Karale did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Congress MP flags ‘encounter’ possibility

Separately, Congress MP Praniti Shinde said names from the ruling establishment could emerge during the investigation and raised concerns over the accused’s safety.

“I feel he (Kharat) may be killed in an encounter, as many names are going to come forward during the investigation. Some of them could be part of the current ruling dispensation in Maharashtra, including state ministers,” she said.

She also questioned the government’s stance, saying it appeared inconsistent with its claims of supporting women.