After 350-km journey, MP's first BAP MLA rides into assembly on two-wheeler

Riding his brother-in-law's new two-wheeler with a neatly pasted sticker spelling 'MLA' on its headlight to highlight his latest achievement, tribal leader Kamleshwar Dodiyar (40) travelled 350 km to Bhopal on Wednesday. That's because the state's only non-BJP and non-Congress legislator — elected from the reserved segment of Sailana in Ratlam — could not afford to rent a car.

After an eight-hour journey with three companions, Dodiyar, representing the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP), reached Bhopal at 9.00 pm to complete the required paperwork at the Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) to cement his historic electoral win.

Having spent the night at a friend's place, Dodiya reached the assembly on Thursday morning with a bunch of papers neatly tucked under his arm, his eyes drinking in the lavish assembly building atop Arera Hills. Beaming with confidence, Dodiyar told his companions, "So 15 years of struggle and hardship have finally paid off."

Later, he would say that his first thought on seeing the assembly building was, "We became independent in 1947 but became slaves to political parties." Nonetheless, before entering the assembly, he prostrated himself at its entrance.

Dodiyar's victory by 4,618 votes in Sailana is immensely significant in the bipolar state, where the ruling BJP swept to victory in 163 of the 230 assembly segments. In second place behind him was Harshvijay Gehlot of the Congress, pushing the BJP's Sangeeta Vijay Charel to third position. Of the 90.10 per cent voter turnout — the highest in Madhya Pradesh this time — he bagged 37.36 per cent.