Against "undemocratic" suspension of 141 MPs, I.N.D.I.A. plans nationwide protests on 22 December

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc has announced a nationwide protest scheduled for 22 December against the recent suspension of at least 141 opposition MPs from Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said today, 19 December.

Following the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, which includes 28 parties, the Congress president came down heavily on prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

He termed the suspension of 141 MPs as "undemocratic".

Saying that the issue raised by the opposition was legitimate, Kharge called on the home minister and the prime minister to address members in both Houses of Parliament, adding: "There will be protests across the country on December 22 against the suspension of opposition MPs from the House. We will fight and stand firm".