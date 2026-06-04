Agnipath a betrayal of soldiers, Cong will scrap it when voted to power: Rahul

Stepping up Congress's attack on the Centre's military recruitment policy, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday termed the Agnipath scheme a "betrayal" of soldiers and ex-service personnel, and promised that the Congress would scrap it when voted to power.

Addressing a gathering of ex-servicemen in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal via video conference, Gandhi alleged that the BJP government had diluted the long-standing contract between the nation and its armed forces in a bid to cut pension and welfare expenditure.

Apologising for his inability to attend the event in person, Gandhi said adverse weather conditions had forced his helicopter to turn back, preventing him from reaching the venue.

"The relationship between the nation, the government and its soldiers is sacred," Gandhi said, claiming that the Agnipath scheme had weakened that bond. He claimed the policy was introduced to reduce spending on soldiers' pensions and welfare while enabling the government to channel resources elsewhere.

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of weakening public-sector defence enterprises and favouring a handful of large corporate groups in defence procurement and contracts.