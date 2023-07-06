Ahead of NCP National Executive meet in Delhi, poster war erupts dubbing Ajit Pawar as 'gaddar'

Ahead of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National Executive meeting in Delhi on Thursday, a poster war erupted as its student wing put up posters outside the party office dubbing Ajit Pawar as a 'gaddar'.

Ahead of NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s arrival in Delhi on Thursday, posters featuring a scene from ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’, where Kattappa stabs Bahubali in the back, were put up with ‘Gaddar’ written on them.