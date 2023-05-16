Akhilesh backs Mamata assertion of support to Cong where it's strong

Recently, Yadav met Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at Lucknow. He had also participated in a function of the TRS in Telangana early this year.

On Monday, Banerjee cleared the air on TMC's stand on a possible strategy for opposition unity. She said her party will support the Congress where it is strong in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Samajwadi Party is the main opposition in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum 80 members to Lok Sabha.

The SP in the recent past forged alliance with both Congress and BSP but separated later. Last year, the party had gone into the UP polls with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) along with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and others.

Congratulating the people of Karnataka for defeating the BJP, Yadav said the people have rejected those who spread hatred. "BJP works to make the society fight," he said.