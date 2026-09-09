Akhilesh Yadav alleges Yogi govt bid to obstruct Bulandshahr visit

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh administration was making “excuses” to obstruct his scheduled visit to Bulandshahr, including claims of waterlogging at the helipad prepared for his arrival.

Yadav accused the administration of deliberately attempting to disrupt his revised programme, under which he is expected to hold a press conference and interact with party workers on September 11.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister disputed the administration’s account of the helipad’s condition and called for an inspection by independent experts in the presence of SP representatives.

Sharing a video of the site, Yadav claimed there was no waterlogging near the helipad and alleged that construction materials such as cement, mortar and paver blocks were being displayed to create grounds for cancelling his programme.

“Let the truth be brought out by having an investigation conducted by impartial experts in front of SP officials,” he said.