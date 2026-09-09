Akhilesh Yadav alleges Yogi govt bid to obstruct Bulandshahr visit
SP chief questions administration’s waterlogged helipad claim and seeks an independent inspection ahead of his 11 September programme
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh administration was making “excuses” to obstruct his scheduled visit to Bulandshahr, including claims of waterlogging at the helipad prepared for his arrival.
Yadav accused the administration of deliberately attempting to disrupt his revised programme, under which he is expected to hold a press conference and interact with party workers on September 11.
In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister disputed the administration’s account of the helipad’s condition and called for an inspection by independent experts in the presence of SP representatives.
Sharing a video of the site, Yadav claimed there was no waterlogging near the helipad and alleged that construction materials such as cement, mortar and paver blocks were being displayed to create grounds for cancelling his programme.
“Let the truth be brought out by having an investigation conducted by impartial experts in front of SP officials,” he said.
Questioning whether his journey by road would also face administrative objections, Yadav asked if the authorities would cite the condition of expressways, highways or other roads to prevent his visit.
“The public is asking why the helipad and the weather turn bad only for the Opposition,” he added.
The row follows the cancellation of an SP workers’ conference initially scheduled for 12 September. Party leaders said they had sought permission to organise the gathering at Numaish Maidan or Ganga Nagar Maidan, but the district administration rejected the proposed venues on technical grounds and suggested Kamalpur village as an alternative.
SP leaders objected to the alternative location, arguing that it was too far from the city, and subsequently called off the rally.
The party later prepared a revised itinerary under which Yadav is scheduled to visit Bulandshahr on 11 September for a press conference and direct interaction with party workers.
With IANS inputs