Akhilesh blames BJP for ‘fake’ posters amid Congress-SP seat talks

Akhilesh Yadav blamed the BJP for posters promoting a Congress claim to 200 seats, saying they were intended to divide the INDIA bloc

He demanded action against municipal officials over the allegedly unauthorised displays and unpaid advertising fees

Congress leaders reaffirmed the alliance’s unity as the two parties prepare for seat-sharing negotiations

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday blamed the BJP for putting up “fake” posters promoting a Congress claim to around 200 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, saying the campaign was designed to sow discord within the opposition INDIA bloc.

Yadav also demanded action against municipal officials for allegedly permitting the posters and hoardings without authorisation or payment of the prescribed advertising charges.

The displays appeared in Lucknow and other districts, featuring photographs of Rahul Gandhi and local leaders alongside the slogan, “200 seat haq hai hamara, UP ko hai Rahul Gandhi par bharosa” — asserting a right to 200 seats and expressing confidence in Gandhi.

The controversy comes as the Congress and SP begin negotiations over seat-sharing for next year’s assembly elections. The Congress has submitted a preliminary list of constituencies it wants considered, although sources said sections of the SP remain unconvinced that its electoral strength warrants such a sizeable allocation.

In a post on X, Yadav claimed the BJP was troubled by the opposition alliance and was using the posters to create friction between its partners. He said the absence of permissions and fee payments warranted scrutiny, suggesting that bypassing the payment process could help conceal the identities of those responsible.

The SP chief sought the suspension of municipal officials who had failed to act against the displays, saying unpaid charges had deprived local bodies of revenue.

He added that his party was compiling a date-wise record of such incidents and the officials concerned. If elected, he said, an SP-led PDA government would act against officials involved in corruption and bring their conduct under examination by the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Economic Offences Wing.