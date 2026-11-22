On 5 May 2017, barely months after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath assumed the chief minister’s office for his first term, caste violence erupted in Shabbirpur village of Saharanpur, the state’s northernmost district at the foothills of the lower Himalaya. More than 50 Dalit homes were torched when a procession of upper caste Rajputs, ‘celebrating’ Maharana Pratap Jayanti, vandalised a statue of Sant Ravidas, revered by the state’s Dalits.

The violence brought two young Dalit activists, Ravi Gautam and Chandrashekhar, together. Gautam was with the Yuva Shakti Dal, a Bahujan socio-political outfit. Azad then headed the Bhim Army he’d set up in 2015. {The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) he now heads was floated in 2020)} Both hail from the Jatav/Chamar community. They mobilised protests and called a maha panchayat at Saharanpur city’s Gandhi Maidan on 9 May. Their agitation culminated in a major protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 21 May.

Their political paths have since diverged. Ravi has joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) while Chandrashekhar leads the Azad Samaj Party, which recently entered an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) to challenge Akhilesh Yadav in the upcoming state Assembly election.

Dalits make up over 20 per cent of the state and the Samajwadi Party (SP) is making a big push to win their support, moving beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav base to capitalise on the electoral decline of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).