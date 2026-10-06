Akhilesh questions EC’s neutrality ahead of INDIA bloc protest

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Election Commission’s impartiality, alleging it was not functioning in line with the Constitution

Yadav accused the poll panel of favouring the BJP and raised concerns over alleged booth capturing and the SIR electoral-roll revision

His remarks came ahead of the INDIA bloc MPs’ march to the EC headquarters to protest the SIR exercise and demand accountability

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday questioned the Election Commission’s impartiality, saying it was failing to function in accordance with the Constitution, ahead of an INDIA bloc protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters before the demonstration, Yadav said concerns about the poll panel’s conduct had been raised repeatedly. He claimed its approach to citizenship and voting rights favoured supporters of the ruling BJP.

“The Election Commission wants to believe that only those who are members of the Bharatiya Janata Party are Indian citizens,” he said, adding that the commission appeared to regard BJP membership as a condition for voting.

Yadav also claimed that the BJP’s electoral strength depended on financial resources and the misuse of security forces. He cited alleged booth capturing in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, naming Kundarki, Ambedkar Nagar and Ayodhya, while questioning whether the commission had acted on complaints.