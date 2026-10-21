Those who discriminate, spread hatred cannot be Sanatani: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP's politics, saying discrimination and division are incompatible with Sanatan Dharma.

SP chief alleges electoral malpractice ahead of 23 October's Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls.

Yadav promises full teacher status for shiksha mitras and backs Azam Khan's family ahead of Rampur visit.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, 21 October said those who practise divisive politics, discriminate against others, lie and foment discord cannot be called Sanatanis.

Invoking the principle of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family), Yadav said all people on earth belonged to one family and described those who denied this idea as 'fake'.

"The sun is Sanatani. The wind does not discriminate against anyone. Those who discriminate, do not speak the truth, do not love others and divide people cannot be Sanatani," he told reporters.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP could not win elections without dishonesty, irregularities and manipulation.

Appealing to voters to support Samajwadi Party candidates in the graduate and teacher constituency elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on 23 October, he said a victory for his party would help advance development, education and employment in the state.

"The BJP itself is the real crisis. The crisis will end only when the BJP is removed," he said.