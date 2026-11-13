Shah’s Pune visit puts Mahayuti equations in focus amid NCP reunion speculation

Speaking on Thursday, Sule said her party had received no merger proposal and that nobody had discussed such a move with her. She also said that, for her, the question of reunification had ended with the death of her brother, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

“No proposal regarding a merger has been received by us,” she said.

Her statement contrasts with Tatkare’s recent account that discussions had been under way during Ajit Pawar’s lifetime. Tatkare said reunification would have taken place in February but for Pawar’s death in a plane crash.

The distinction between those earlier discussions and any current negotiations remains central to the political uncertainty. Tatkare has referred to a process initiated before Ajit Pawar’s death, while Sule has denied receiving a proposal now.

Sunetra Pawar, meanwhile, has avoided closing the door publicly. Asked about the possibility of a merger in Pune on Wednesday, she said developments would become clear in time, without offering a direct confirmation or denial.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has maintained that only Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar can clarify their intentions. He said neither side had informed the BJP of a proposed merger, while making clear that any decision would have implications for the ruling coalition.

“If they decide to merge, they will come and tell us, because the merger cannot happen without us,” Fadnavis said.

His remarks place the BJP’s role within the wider alliance at the centre of any prospective realignment, even as the NCP factions issue differing public signals.

Recent contacts involving the Pawar family and senior political leaders have added to the speculation, although none constitutes confirmation of merger negotiations.

During Sharad Pawar’s recent hospitalisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned to enquire about his health. Praful Patel visited two days later. Parth Pawar subsequently called at Sharad Pawar’s Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, on two consecutive days, prompting further discussion about possible backchannel contacts.

Shah’s programme will also include an event of particular significance to the ruling NCP: the unveiling of Ajit Pawar’s statue at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises on 16 November.

NCP sources said Sunetra Pawar had formally requested Shah to perform the unveiling. Party ministers, legislators, MPs and other functionaries have been informed about the programme and are expected to attend.

On 15 November, Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a cooperatively run industrial unit at Talegaon Dabhade and visit the Bharat Forge facility at Mundve. He will stay overnight in Pune and is also likely to flag off the Pune Marathon during the visit.

With no merger proposal publicly confirmed, the immediate political focus will be on whether Shah’s meetings clarify the NCP’s demands within the Mahayuti and its internal differences—or leave the competing signals over reunification unresolved.

With IANS inputs