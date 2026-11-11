‘When the time comes’: Sunetra Pawar sidesteps NCP merger query
The NCP president declines to elaborate on a possible reunion while announcing Birsa Munda anniversary programmes in Pune and Beed
Sunetra Pawar declined to give a direct answer on a possible merger of the two NCP factions, saying clarity would come at the appropriate time.
Recent meetings between leaders of her party and Sharad Pawar have fuelled speculation about a reunion.
She announced programmes in Pune and Beed to mark Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday declined to spell out her position on a possible merger with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), saying developments would become clear at the appropriate time.
Speaking to reporters in Baramati, she sought to keep the focus on programmes planned for tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s 191st birth anniversary on 15 November.
“I know all of you are more interested in a different issue at present. However, today’s subject is entirely different,” she said, adding that information about the merger would emerge “when the time comes”.
Her remarks followed a fresh round of speculation triggered by meetings last week between senior figures from her party and Sharad Pawar, who had recently been hospitalised with a chest infection.
Among those who met the NCP (SP) chief were Praful Patel and Parth Pawar. A video circulated widely on social media showed Patel and Sharad Pawar discussing a possible meeting after 10 November.
NCP state president Sunil Tatkare added to the speculation last week, claiming that the two factions would have reunited in February had Ajit Pawar been alive.
Ajit Pawar, who was then deputy chief minister and NCP president, died in an air crash on 28 January. Sunetra Pawar subsequently took over both roles. Her party remains part of the Mahayuti government alongside the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.
At Wednesday’s press conference, she said Maharashtra would observe 15 November as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, with a service week scheduled across the state from 11 to 18 November.
In Pune district, the Integrated Tribal Development Project office at Ghodegaon will coordinate activities including the distribution of cheques to beneficiaries of government schemes, cleanliness drives at memorials and a wild vegetable festival.
The programme will also feature cultural events, tribal gatherings, and camps promoting health and nutrition awareness.
Sunetra Pawar said similar activities would take place in Beed, where she serves as guardian minister, in addition to holding the same responsibility for Pune.
Beed’s service week will include health camps, cleanliness campaigns and public awareness activities. Events marking the anniversary will also be held at Kuppa and Khalwat Nimgaon in Wadwani tehsil on 15 November, she said.
With IANS inputs