‘When the time comes’: Sunetra Pawar sidesteps NCP merger query

Sunetra Pawar declined to give a direct answer on a possible merger of the two NCP factions, saying clarity would come at the appropriate time.

Recent meetings between leaders of her party and Sharad Pawar have fuelled speculation about a reunion.

She announced programmes in Pune and Beed to mark Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday declined to spell out her position on a possible merger with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), saying developments would become clear at the appropriate time.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, she sought to keep the focus on programmes planned for tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s 191st birth anniversary on 15 November.

“I know all of you are more interested in a different issue at present. However, today’s subject is entirely different,” she said, adding that information about the merger would emerge “when the time comes”.

Her remarks followed a fresh round of speculation triggered by meetings last week between senior figures from her party and Sharad Pawar, who had recently been hospitalised with a chest infection.

Among those who met the NCP (SP) chief were Praful Patel and Parth Pawar. A video circulated widely on social media showed Patel and Sharad Pawar discussing a possible meeting after 10 November.