NCP merger in final stages, leaders’ roles to become clear soon: Shirsat
Maharashtra minister’s remarks come amid renewed speculation over a reunification of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the faction headed by the late Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday said a merger between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (SP) appeared to be in its final stages, adding that the roles of various leaders would soon become clear.
Speaking to reporters during Diwali, Shirsat referred to a meeting between NCP general secretary Parth Pawar, son of late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, saying political developments were unfolding.
Parth Pawar and other NCP (SP) leaders met Sharad Pawar at his south Mumbai residence on Saturday to enquire about his health following his discharge from hospital.
Speculation about a possible merger of the two factions has intensified following a recent meeting between senior NCP leader Praful Patel and Sharad Pawar at a Mumbai hospital. A video that went viral showed the two leaders discussing a possible meeting after 10 November.
NCP state president Sunil Tatkare had also said the merger would have taken place in February this year had Ajit Pawar been alive. The former deputy chief minister, who headed the NCP faction that joined the ruling Mahayuti coalition, died in a plane crash in January.
“I have said earlier that there would be some political developments, and we can see them happening. The only thing we need to see is which party merges with which. I think the developments are in their final stages, and the roles of various people will soon be decided,” Shirsat said.
The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split in 2023 after a group of leaders, including Praful Patel, joined the Mahayuti alliance under Ajit Pawar’s leadership. The Ajit Pawar faction subsequently retained the party name and symbol, while the Sharad Pawar-led group came to be known as the NCP (SP).
Patel’s meeting with Sharad Pawar came amid reports of discontent within the NCP leadership over Parth Pawar’s growing influence in the party. Senior NCP leaders had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi without party president Sunetra Pawar or her sons, Parth and Jay.
Asked whether a merger between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) was also possible, Shirsat said his party was open to welcoming new entrants.
“If anyone is coming to us, we will welcome them,” he said.
On his party’s Diwali outreach, Shirsat said Shiv Sena leaders and workers were visiting people across Maharashtra and distributing essential items to help them celebrate the festival.
He said the initiative was intended to supplement government assistance and make people feel supported by the party.
Taking a swipe at the Opposition over its criticism of the state government’s Rs 5,000 financial assistance to drought-hit farmers, Shirsat said opposition parties were free to provide similar support.
“Rs 5,000 is government assistance, and if the Opposition has a problem with it, it should provide similar assistance,” he said, adding that opposition parties had also criticised the Ladki Bahin scheme.
He claimed that opposition parties had not distributed food items to people as part of their Diwali outreach.