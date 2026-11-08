NCP merger in final stages, leaders’ roles to become clear soon: Shirsat

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday said a merger between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (SP) appeared to be in its final stages, adding that the roles of various leaders would soon become clear.

Speaking to reporters during Diwali, Shirsat referred to a meeting between NCP general secretary Parth Pawar, son of late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, saying political developments were unfolding.

Parth Pawar and other NCP (SP) leaders met Sharad Pawar at his south Mumbai residence on Saturday to enquire about his health following his discharge from hospital.

Speculation about a possible merger of the two factions has intensified following a recent meeting between senior NCP leader Praful Patel and Sharad Pawar at a Mumbai hospital. A video that went viral showed the two leaders discussing a possible meeting after 10 November.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare had also said the merger would have taken place in February this year had Ajit Pawar been alive. The former deputy chief minister, who headed the NCP faction that joined the ruling Mahayuti coalition, died in a plane crash in January.

“I have said earlier that there would be some political developments, and we can see them happening. The only thing we need to see is which party merges with which. I think the developments are in their final stages, and the roles of various people will soon be decided,” Shirsat said.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split in 2023 after a group of leaders, including Praful Patel, joined the Mahayuti alliance under Ajit Pawar’s leadership. The Ajit Pawar faction subsequently retained the party name and symbol, while the Sharad Pawar-led group came to be known as the NCP (SP).