Andhra Pradesh: Lawlessness the new law of the land?

On 1 November, 100 urban local bodies — 13 municipal corporations and 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats — and rural seats in the zilla parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTCs) and mandal parishad territorial constituencies (MPTCs) go to polls. The electoral contest will cover 659 of the 663 ZPTCs and 9,829 of the 9,858 MPTCs. If all goes well, nearly 2.81 crore voters will exercise their democratic right across 28 zilla praja parishads.

The nomination process, however, was marred by prevention and intimidation. The deployment of central forces and installation of CCTV cameras at polling stations, nomination and counting centres turned the state into a bitter political battleground.

Allegations backed by video clips showed vandals snatching nomination papers and assaulting Opposition candidates as men in uniform looked on passively. In one video, a policewoman is seen pushing a former minister, also a woman, to the ground, preventing her from leaving her own home. A scandalised citizen exclaimed: “This isn’t Bihar, we are in Andhra Pradesh!”

SEC Anil Chandra Punetha was questioned for blatantly flouting the directions of the Supreme Court regarding the conduct of municipal elections The Opposition YSR Congress Party claimed Punetha acted like a puppet of the NDA government headed by chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRCP president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party colleagues accused Punetha of trying to undermine the democratic rights of Opposition leaders at the behest of the ruling dispensation. “We have no faith in the SEC. Nor can we trust DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and his team,” said Jagan.