Annamalai's exit no loss for party, says TN BJP chief

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday dismissed concerns over the resignation of former state party chief K. Annamalai, asserting that the BJP would not suffer any setback from his departure. Annamalai's decision to quit the BJP and float his own political outfit would have no adverse impact on the party, Nagenthran told reporters in Chennai.

"There will be no loss to the BJP because of Annamalai's resignation. There will be no setback to the BJP, which is the largest party in the world. The party will continue to remain firm in its ideology," he said.

Responding to Annamalai's announcement that he would launch a new political party, Nagenthran said every citizen in a democracy had the right to start a political organisation. Rejecting allegations that the BJP leadership did not accord sufficient importance to Tamil Nadu, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly highlighted the state's heritage, culture and achievements during his visits abroad.

The development drew varied reactions from leaders across the political spectrum. MDMK leader Durai Vaiko welcomed Annamalai's move, expressing hope that the former BJP leader would embrace Dravidian ideology. "I wish my brother Annamalai all success and hope that he follows the Dravidian ideology," Durai Vaiko told reporters.

Senior Congress leader and MP Karti Chidambaram described Annamalai's exit from the BJP as a "natural culmination of events", arguing that the party has historically enjoyed limited acceptance in Tamil Nadu. Calling it a "ballsy and bold move", Karti said Annamalai, a former IAS and police officer, did not come from a background shaped by the RSS or Sangh Parivar.