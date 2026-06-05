Annamalai's exit no loss for party, says TN BJP chief
Former state BJP president's decision to launch new party draws mixed reactions across political spectrum
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday dismissed concerns over the resignation of former state party chief K. Annamalai, asserting that the BJP would not suffer any setback from his departure. Annamalai's decision to quit the BJP and float his own political outfit would have no adverse impact on the party, Nagenthran told reporters in Chennai.
"There will be no loss to the BJP because of Annamalai's resignation. There will be no setback to the BJP, which is the largest party in the world. The party will continue to remain firm in its ideology," he said.
Responding to Annamalai's announcement that he would launch a new political party, Nagenthran said every citizen in a democracy had the right to start a political organisation. Rejecting allegations that the BJP leadership did not accord sufficient importance to Tamil Nadu, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly highlighted the state's heritage, culture and achievements during his visits abroad.
The development drew varied reactions from leaders across the political spectrum. MDMK leader Durai Vaiko welcomed Annamalai's move, expressing hope that the former BJP leader would embrace Dravidian ideology. "I wish my brother Annamalai all success and hope that he follows the Dravidian ideology," Durai Vaiko told reporters.
Senior Congress leader and MP Karti Chidambaram described Annamalai's exit from the BJP as a "natural culmination of events", arguing that the party has historically enjoyed limited acceptance in Tamil Nadu. Calling it a "ballsy and bold move", Karti said Annamalai, a former IAS and police officer, did not come from a background shaped by the RSS or Sangh Parivar.
"He was exploring various political options before joining the BJP. His experiment with the BJP has reached its natural conclusion because he has realised what many of us believed from the outset — that the BJP does not understand Tamil Nadu culturally and politically," Karti said.
Asked whether there was room for a new political formation in the state, he said some sections of society remained underrepresented, though Tamil Nadu's political arena remained intensely competitive.
"Conventional politics is undergoing a churn across the world, and Tamil Nadu will not be an exception," he said, adding that it remained to be seen whether Annamalai would contest independently or seek alliances, as Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman has done.
Karti further argued that while the BJP's organisational footprint in Tamil Nadu could not shrink much further, Annamalai's departure would significantly reduce the disproportionate media attention the party had received in the state.
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan said Annamalai had worked actively during his tenure as state BJP president but cautioned against speculating on the reasons behind his resignation.
"No one can deny that Annamalai was active during his tenure as Tamil Nadu BJP president. However, we do not know what grievances he had within the party. Since the circumstances surrounding his removal from the post or his resignation are unclear, there is little to comment on. If he launches a new party, I extend my best wishes," Thirumavalavan said.
Earlier in the day, Annamalai announced that he had resigned from the BJP after nearly six years in the party and would soon launch a new political movement with an inclusive agenda. In a social media address, he said he had left the BJP "in a dignified manner" to usher in a new style of politics.
"My goals are bigger and more people have to be taken along. From today onwards, there is a new path, a new movement and a new political journey," he said.
Annamalai said the proposed party would contest the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and would be built on fresh ideas, a new perspective and a fundamentally different political approach.
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