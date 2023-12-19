Another 49 MPs suspended from Parliament; total 141 Opposition MPs out of Winter Session
The suspensions have drawn sharp criticism from Congress and other parties, accusing the BJP government of pushing legislation in an "Opposition-less" Parliament.
As many as forty-nine Lok Sabha MPs, including NC leader Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram and NCP’s Supriya Sule have been suspended for protesting and demanding an explanation from union home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha.
With this, a total of 141 MPs have now been suspended in this Winter session of the Parliament – 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha.
The MPs who have been suspended today are Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram,V. Vaithilingam, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Saptagiri Ulaka, Adoor Prakash, Pradyut Bordoloi, Geeta Koda, Francisco Sardinha, Jyotsna Mahant, A Chellakumar, Ravneet Bittu, K. Sudhakaran, Muhammad Sadiq , M. K. Vishnu Prasad, Jasbir Singh Gill and Pratibha Singh of the Congress.
Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference; Dimple Yadav and ST Hasan of NCP; Supriya Sule, PP Mohammed Faizal and Amol Kolhe of NCP; Abdul Samadani of IUML; Giridhari Yadav , Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Santosh Kumar, Dulal Chandra Goswami, Dinesh Yadav, Mahabali Singh, Sunil Kumar, Chandeshwar Prasad, ,Alok Kumar Suman and Dileshwar Kamait of JD(U); S Jagathrakshakan, SR Parthiban , A Ganeshamurthi, P Velusamy, DNV Senthil Kumar and Dhanush M Kumar of DMK; Mala Roy,Sudip Bandyopadhyay ,Khalil Ur Rahaman and Sajda Ahmed of Trinamool Congress; Sushil Kumar Rinku of AAP; Thol. Thirumavalavan of VCK and Danish Ali who has been suspended from the BSP.
They showed placards and shouted slogans like, “PM sadan mein aao. Gruh mantri istifa do (Prime Minister attend the assembly session. Home Minister resign).”
Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said, “This is going to resemble the North Korean Assembly. The only thing missing is clapping, that when the Prime Minister comes and gets his bills passed and gets endorsed by a rubber stamp house. This is going to be a token house."
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, while moving a motion for the suspension of the MPs, accused the protesting members of being "frustrated" over the recent assembly election results.
Both houses experienced unscheduled adjournments because of protests from Opposition members. Speaker Om Birla in the Lok Sabha and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were seen objecting to the use of placards inside the chambers.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also took exception to a viral video which had Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking him. He singled out Congress leader P Chidambaram, accusing his party of posting a video on social media that insults the Chairman’s “background as a farmer”.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fourth time after considering and returning two Appropriation Bills. The Chairman said the protests of the Opposition leaders were “contributing to the disorder of the House”.
In an unprecedented move, 78 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament on Monday, 18 December, the highest number of suspensions in a single day, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress and other parties that accused the BJP government of trying to bulldoze key legislations in an "Opposition-less" Parliament.
INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on 13 December. On 14 December, as many as 14 Opposition MPs were suspended for the remaining days of the winter session of Parliament for disrupting the proceedings.
While Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien was the only one to have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha, as many as 13 Opposition MPs, including nine from the Congress and the DMK’s Kanimozhi, were among those who were suspended from the Lok Sabha.
