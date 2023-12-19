Another 49 MPs suspended from Parliament; total 141 Opposition MPs out of Winter Session

As many as forty-nine Lok Sabha MPs, including NC leader Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram and NCP’s Supriya Sule have been suspended for protesting and demanding an explanation from union home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha.

With this, a total of 141 MPs have now been suspended in this Winter session of the Parliament – 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha.

The MPs who have been suspended today are Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram,V. Vaithilingam, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Saptagiri Ulaka, Adoor Prakash, Pradyut Bordoloi, Geeta Koda, Francisco Sardinha, Jyotsna Mahant, A Chellakumar, Ravneet Bittu, K. Sudhakaran, Muhammad Sadiq , M. K. Vishnu Prasad, Jasbir Singh Gill and Pratibha Singh of the Congress.

Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference; Dimple Yadav and ST Hasan of NCP; Supriya Sule, PP Mohammed Faizal and Amol Kolhe of NCP; Abdul Samadani of IUML; Giridhari Yadav , Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Santosh Kumar, Dulal Chandra Goswami, Dinesh Yadav, Mahabali Singh, Sunil Kumar, Chandeshwar Prasad, ,Alok Kumar Suman and Dileshwar Kamait of JD(U); S Jagathrakshakan, SR Parthiban , A Ganeshamurthi, P Velusamy, DNV Senthil Kumar and Dhanush M Kumar of DMK; Mala Roy,Sudip Bandyopadhyay ,Khalil Ur Rahaman and Sajda Ahmed of Trinamool Congress; Sushil Kumar Rinku of AAP; Thol. Thirumavalavan of VCK and Danish Ali who has been suspended from the BSP.