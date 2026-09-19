Arrested but unfazed, Congress candidate in Nandigram to contest poll from prison

Police picked him up and Milan Pradhan on Friday evening, put in separate vehicles and taken to the seaside resort of Mandarmani, approximately 90 kilometres away from Nandigram, claimed Subhashish Bhattacharya, secretary West Bengal Congress. Speaking to the media on Saturday, a visibly shaken Bhattacharya recalled that he was resting after the day’s campaigning got over on Friday when he heard Pradhan screaming that he was being abducted by BJP workers and the police. He rushed out to see Pradhan being dragged to a police vehicle even as he resisted.

The policemen asked about his identity and warned him against interfering. When he persisted, he too was blindfolded and bundled into a separate vehicle. Bhattacharya, the district observer of the Congress, recalled, "I was sleeping in the house when I heard someone screaming. It was Milan (Pradhan)...I ran over and saw them dragging him away...they were trying to force him into the vehicle, but I blocked them. I argued with the police for at least fifteen minutes—it was a heated exchange...eventually, they took both of us; they blindfolded us and put us in separate vehicles. They drove us far away to a resort in Mandarmani. Once there, the SDPO made a request: 'If you withdraw from the election, we will release him.'