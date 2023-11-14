Arundhati Roy cannot open Munich Lit Fest because facing prosecution in India

Indian author Arundhati Roy was invited to give the opening speech at the Munich Literature Festival, which takes place from 15 November to 3 December. However, the renowned novelist cannot travel to Germany, as she was recently slapped with new charges in her home country over comments she made 13 years ago.

While she will not be giving the festival's opening address, she will nevertheless contribute via video link to a panel discussion at the festival on the situation in India on 16 November.

In 2010, Roy made a speech about Kashmir, and her comments that the disputed region has never been an "integral" part of India have been dredged up once more. She now faces fresh charges for "offences related to provocative speech and the promotion of enmity between different groups".

Roy is, of course, the author of Kashmir: The Case for Freedom.

The prosecution could lead to a prison sentence of up to seven years.