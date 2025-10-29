As poll campaign heats up, parties remain silent on Bihar’s dying rivers

Amid Bihar’s ongoing election campaign, a critical issue remains ignored. That of the alarming depletion of rivers and rampant illegal sand mining. These rivers—integral to the state’s ecology and culture, especially during the grand Chhath festival—are drying up, while political discourse stays silent.

This year too devotees in Gopalganj gathered along rivers like Ghoghari, Dhamai and Sahya for Chhath rituals only to find the once flowing waters reduced to barren riverbeds. The Kav river in Buxar dried up in October, barely weeks after the monsoon ended. The Jamuari in Samastipur, which was once 150 meters wide, is unrecognisable now, clogged with mud and silt, its flow stifled by an ill-placed sluice gate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah addressed election rallies in recent weeks and months at Samastipur, Buxar and Gopalganj. They sent their best wishes to the people on Chhath but skipped any mention of the dying rivers. Local leaders did not raise the issue, there were no protest rallies and environment activists could not engage with the leaders, deepening the disconnect.

The excessive silt build up and illegal sand mining affects not just the small rivers but also several major ones like the Kosi, Gandak and the Ganga. State audits and drone surveys have documented these problems, but reports remain unaddressed and enforcement is weak. A 2021 CAG report revealed widespread illegal mining using unauthorized vehicles. This did not stop, in fact it increased year on year, despite hundreds of thousands of challans being issued.

In 2024, the National Green Tribunal too had ordered an investigation into illegal sand mining in the Sone and Ganga river-basins. In 2025, an environmental audit report published by the Bihar State Mining Corporation Limited acknowledged the twin threats of silt and sand mining.