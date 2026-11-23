Gehlot said he expected the Rajasthan Assembly elections in December 2028, followed by the Lok Sabha polls in May 2029. He described the Congress’s recent performance in Rajasthan’s panchayat elections as a sign of growing dissatisfaction with the state’s BJP government.

He also credited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, with drawing attention to inflation, unemployment and allegations of “vote theft”. Citing the INDIA bloc’s rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and a march by opposition MPs, Gehlot said the party had raised concerns about democracy both in Parliament and outside it.

In Rajasthan, Gehlot said unity among Congress leaders and continued support for welfare schemes introduced by his government had helped the party in the local polls. He accused the BJP government of discontinuing or weakening some of those schemes.

Gehlot urged Congress leaders to put aside individual ambitions and focus on strengthening the party organisation ahead of the next elections.

With IANS inputs