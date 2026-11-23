Ashok Gehlot says BJP’s unmet promises will cost NDA in 2029
Ex-CM of Rajasthan says BJP has failed to fulfil its promises on black money, job creation, Rs 15 lakh deposits and doubling farmers' income
Ashok Gehlot predicted that the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, would defeat the NDA in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections
He said voters still remembered what he described as unfulfilled BJP pledges on jobs, black money and farmers’ incomes
He credited Congress unity and the previous state government’s welfare schemes for the party’s performance in Rajasthan’s panchayat polls
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said voters would hold the BJP to account in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections over promises he said the party had failed to keep. The former Rajasthan chief minister predicted that the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, would defeat the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance nationally.
In an interview with IANS, Gehlot cited commitments he attributed to the BJP on bringing back black money, creating two crore jobs a year, depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account and doubling farmers’ incomes. He said the BJP had stopped talking about those pledges but that they remained fresh in voters’ minds.
Gehlot said he expected the Rajasthan Assembly elections in December 2028, followed by the Lok Sabha polls in May 2029. He described the Congress’s recent performance in Rajasthan’s panchayat elections as a sign of growing dissatisfaction with the state’s BJP government.
He also credited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, with drawing attention to inflation, unemployment and allegations of “vote theft”. Citing the INDIA bloc’s rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and a march by opposition MPs, Gehlot said the party had raised concerns about democracy both in Parliament and outside it.
In Rajasthan, Gehlot said unity among Congress leaders and continued support for welfare schemes introduced by his government had helped the party in the local polls. He accused the BJP government of discontinuing or weakening some of those schemes.
Gehlot urged Congress leaders to put aside individual ambitions and focus on strengthening the party organisation ahead of the next elections.
With IANS inputs