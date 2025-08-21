Gehlot calls Centre’s bills to remove arrested PM, CMs a ‘democratic threat’

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday criticised the Centre’s proposed bills that allows the removal of the prime minister, a chief minister, or any Union or state minister who remains under arrest for 30 days on a criminal charge, calling it a 'direct threat' to democracy and federalism.

“Such a law reflects an undemocratic and authoritarian mindset. It threatens the very foundation of Indian democracy and federalism. All political parties, regardless of ideology, must unite to oppose this bill to safeguard democratic values, protect public opinion, and prevent the misuse of institutions for political vendetta,” Gehlot said.

Recalling past incidents, Gehlot said that in the last decade, several opposition leaders holding key posts, including chief ministers and State Ministers, were jailed without bail for months. “However, after prolonged trials, many of them were ultimately acquitted, proving that their arrests were politically motivated acts of revenge by the BJP government,” he added.