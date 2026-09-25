Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi detained during protest against CEC

Gaurav Gogoi and several senior Congress leaders were detained while marching towards the chief electoral officer’s office in Guwahati

The protesters planned to burn an effigy of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and accused the BJP-led government of undermining democracy

Congress cited a report on objections by two election commissioners to SIR-related decisions, while the EC said all decisions were unanimous

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and several senior party leaders were detained on Friday, 25 September after they attempted to cross police barricades during a protest demanding the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, police said.

The Congress leaders had marched from the party’s state headquarters Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati and were headed towards the office of the chief electoral officer, where they planned to burn an effigy of Kumar.

Police had erected barricades near Rajiv Bhawan to stop the protesters from proceeding further. Gogoi and other leaders attempted to cross the barricades, following which they were detained and taken by bus to the 4th Assam Police Battalion.

In a video released by the Congress, Gogoi said the protest was a "democratic step" and that the party had planned to reach the CEO’s office to "express our concern against the attack on Indian democracy".