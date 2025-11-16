Assam minister’s ‘gobi farming’ post sparks outrage; linked to Bhagalpur riots

A social media post by Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal has triggered sharp political backlash, with Opposition parties condemning it as a “vulgar and shameful” reference to one of independent India’s worst episodes of communal violence — the 1989 Bhagalpur riots in Bihar.

On Friday, hours after the Bihar Assembly election results were declared, Singhal posted on X a photograph showing cauliflower cultivation, captioned: 'Bihar approves Gobi farming.'

Though the minister gave no context, the imagery immediately drew criticism because cauliflower plantations have long been associated with the Logain massacre, in which 116 Muslims were killed and allegedly buried beneath fields where cauliflowers were later planted to hide evidence.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi slammed Singhal’s post as a “shocking new low in political discourse,” accusing the BJP of mocking a gruesome chapter of communal violence for political one-upmanship.