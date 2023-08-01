Assam opposition slams state govt for arms training camp

Just hours after the Assam DGP ordered a probe into an incident in Mangaldoi town where youths were coached in an alleged arms training camp that was organised by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, the opposition on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the state government.

Trinamool Congress leader Ripun Bora claimed that the BJP has resorted to the tactics of terrifying people to win the 2024 general elections.

Addressing reporters, he said: “The BJP has the blueprint to win the general election by provoking the public in the line of communalism to make India a Hindu majority state.”

Bora further alleged that the arms training, communal tension in Haryana, and the violence in Manipur are examples of the BJP’s motive to deteriorate law and order and create panic situations for their benefit.