Maharashtra polls: BJP leaders play musical chairs within the Mahayuti

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti coalition is seeing a notable trend as several BJP leaders switch to other partner parties within the coalition — to secure election tickets.

It's seemingly a free-for-all this election season, with candidates keen to enhance their chances of selection within the coalition’s seat-sharing agreement, while 'loyalty' seemingly goes a-begging.

Will this 'fluidity' among coalition partners reshape the electoral dynamics of the state? Or is their support base already so consolidated that it hardly matters?

An analysis of recent political shifts in Maharashtra reveals that several leaders who have transitioned from the BJP to its allies within the Mahayuti coalition are being granted tickets for the 20 November state Assembly elections.

Notably, these candidates are joining either chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction or the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction. This strategic manoeuvring within the coalition allows leaders who would be labelled turncoats in another context to secure their positions while still supporting the broader alliance.

It seems more than ethics and values of the party, what matters to each candidate (and indeed, to even the party leaderships) is the constituency — and who might be best able to swing it.

The party line for the Mahayuti coalition has been that the allies are looking to ensure that the 'strongest candidate' is fielded from every constituency, without breaching the seat allotment agreements among partners — maximising the Mahayuti chances in the upcoming elections.

Smacks of a certain desperation? Is the Mahayuti worried anything less than the 'best' will not succeed?