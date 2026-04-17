Attack on Constitution defeated: Rahul on women’s quota Bill falling short in LS

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the Constitution amendment Bill seeking to modify the women’s reservation framework as an “attack on the Constitution”, claiming the Opposition had defeated an attempt to alter India’s electoral structure under the guise of empowering women.

Speaking to reporters after the Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the proposed amendment was not intended to implement women’s reservation but to reshape the electoral framework through changes linked to delimitation.

“As I have said, it was an attack on the Constitution and we defeated that,” Gandhi said outside Parliament. “We clearly said that this was not a women’s Bill, but an attempt to change India’s electoral structure which we have stopped.”

In a direct message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said that if the government was serious about implementing women’s reservation, it should operationalise the 2023 law without linking it to additional conditions.