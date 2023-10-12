Authorities urged to allow Muslim traders to do business on temple premises in K’taka

The sticky issue of the boycott of Muslim traders doing business on the premises of temples has come to the forefront again in Karnataka.

The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts Religious Fair Businessmen’s Coordination Committee is demanding that Muslims be allowed to carry on their trade on the premises of temples, while temple managements have continued to impose restrictions on them in the communally sensitive coastal districts.

The committee members had submitted a complaint regarding the boycott of Muslim traders in the Navaratri fare at the historical Mangaladevi Temple in Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district.

The Mangaladevi Temple comes under the Muzarai department of the government and the Navaratri fair will be held between October 15 and October 24.