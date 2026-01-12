Away for Vijay Hazare Trophy, ex-India cricketer misses SIR hearing

Former India cricketer and Bengal team coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla could not appear for a SIR (Special Intensive Revision) hearing on electoral rolls as scheduled because he is in Rajkot participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, officials said on Monday.

Shukla was supposed to attend the hearing on 7 January, but was unavailable due to his professional commitments with the Bengal squad, a family source said.

He is the second Bengal cricketer after Mohammed Shami to be summoned for the SIR process. The all-rounder, who represented India briefly in 1999, has assured authorities that he will comply with the summons upon his return from the tournament.

Shukla also served as a legislator from the Howrah Uttar Assembly constituency and as minister of state for sports before retiring from active politics in July 2022.

Shami, also part of the Bengal team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and a voter from Kolkata’s Rasbehari constituency, was summoned for a hearing between 9 and 11 January but could not appear for similar reasons.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing SIR process, a group of former footballers staged a protest outside Bhawanipur Club on Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Dharmatala, alleging that attempts to complete two years of SIR work in just two months have caused widespread harassment.