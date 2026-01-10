SIR aimed at voter deletion, not correction, Mamata alleges in letter to CEC
West Bengal chief minister accuses Election Commission of bias and harassment during electoral roll revision
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state is being conducted with the intention of deleting existing voters rather than correcting errors or ensuring wider inclusion.
In her letter, Banerjee questioned the Election Commission’s handling of voters categorised under what it terms “logical discrepancies”, saying that such individuals are being summoned for hearings during the claims and objections phase, causing unnecessary hardship to genuine voters.
According to the Chief Minister, the exercise appears to be focused solely on exclusion. She described the process as unprecedented and deeply troubling, arguing that it undermines the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution.
The letter also contained a handwritten note in which Banerjee acknowledged that she did not expect a response from the Commission. She said her communication was driven by a sense of duty to formally place her concerns on record.
Banerjee further alleged that the manner in which the revision is being conducted reflects political bias and an autocratic approach by an institution mandated to act as a neutral constitutional authority. She said the Commission’s actions were difficult to comprehend and alarming for a democratic society.
Raising concerns over the deployment of observers and micro-observers, the Chief Minister claimed they were engaged without adequate training for such a sensitive exercise. She alleged that some were acting beyond their mandate and without basic standards of civility, citing reports of voters being verbally abused and branded “anti-national” without provocation.
The Chief Minister also objected to the Election Commission seeking security cover for observers at a time when the state police is stretched due to the ongoing Gangasagar Mela. She argued that policing resources should remain focused on safeguarding ordinary citizens rather than being diverted for the revision exercise.
With IANS inputs
