SIR aimed at voter deletion, not correction, Mamata alleges in letter to CEC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state is being conducted with the intention of deleting existing voters rather than correcting errors or ensuring wider inclusion.

In her letter, Banerjee questioned the Election Commission’s handling of voters categorised under what it terms “logical discrepancies”, saying that such individuals are being summoned for hearings during the claims and objections phase, causing unnecessary hardship to genuine voters.

According to the Chief Minister, the exercise appears to be focused solely on exclusion. She described the process as unprecedented and deeply troubling, arguing that it undermines the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution.

The letter also contained a handwritten note in which Banerjee acknowledged that she did not expect a response from the Commission. She said her communication was driven by a sense of duty to formally place her concerns on record.