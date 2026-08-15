Bar Council chairman Manan Kumar Mishra under pressure to step down

Despite conciliatory noises by Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and an olive branch held out to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Friday, 14 August, pressure was mounting on him to step down, along with growing demands for an inquiry into the BCI's accounts.

"The Bar Council of India must account for every rupee spent during BJP MP Manan Mishra's tenure. The Bar Council Chairman should make a full and true disclosure of assets. His Rajya Sabha affidavit declares assets worth Rs 15 crore. What's the source and nature of this money?" asked a member of the Bar upset with Mishra's clumsy attempt to block the enrolment of the outgoing batch of law students from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

Mishra had issued the controversial direction on Thursday, 13 August, asking state bar councils not to enrol NALSAR graduates as lawyers. He withdrew it within hours.

In an interview with ANI on Friday, Mishra sought to downplay the episode as a "misunderstanding" and "communication gap" and said his goals were the same as those of CJP's Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das. The CJP had warned him to withdraw the direction to state bar councils not to enrol NALSAR graduates.

Das had also shared an audit report showing that the BCI had spent a whopping Rs 14 crore on meetings and seminars in a single year, and called for an independent audit.