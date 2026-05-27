Bengal: BJP claims 20 TMC MPs, 50 MLAs ready to defect amid realignment talk

West Bengal BJP leader Saumitra Khan has claimed that around 20 MPs and 50 MLAs from the erstwhile ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) are in touch with the BJP and are prepared to switch sides if the party leadership gives the go-ahead, fuelling fresh political speculation in West Bengal.

Khan, a three-time Lok Sabha MP, made the remarks amid growing talk of unease within the TMC following the party’s recent electoral setback in the state and visible signs of discontent among some leaders.

“Twenty TMC MPs and 50 MLAs are in touch with us. If the party leadership wants, they are ready to switch sides. If the BJP wants, the entire TMC will wind up in the next few days,” Khan told reporters, without naming any of the MPs he claimed were in contact with the BJP.

The TMC currently holds 29 of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has 12, while the Congress holds one.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy swiftly rejected Khan’s claims, dismissing them as entirely baseless. “It is absolutely bogus, which the BJP and Soumitra Khan are feeding to reporters. Nothing of this will happen,” Roy said.

The controversy comes as the BJP in West Bengal appears to be recalibrating its stance on inducting leaders from rival parties, particularly the TMC.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya recently suggested that the party may now consider admitting “untainted” TMC leaders and workers into its ranks. The remarks signal a notable shift from the BJP’s position after the Assembly election results on 4 May, when leaders had publicly insisted that no opposition figures, especially from the TMC, would be welcomed into the party.