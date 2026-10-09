Bengal by-polls: BJP win no surprise, but Congress makes noticeable gains

BJP’s victories in Nandigram and Rejinagar come as little surprise, but Congress finishes second in Nandigram, ahead of TMC and Left.

Congress’s near-50,000 votes in Nandigram mark significant improvement, despite candidate Milan Pradhan’s arrest before polling.

Opposition leaders allege rigging, intimidation and police interference in both constituencies, BJP rejects charges.

The BJP’s victories in Nandigram and Rejinagar may have been widely anticipated, but the Congress’s performance has emerged as one of the more significant political developments of the by-elections in West Bengal.

Finishing second in Nandigram, ahead of both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left, the Congress has shown signs of a recovery in a state where its political base has steadily eroded. The results, however, have been accompanied by allegations of rigging, intimidation and the misuse of police machinery, with Opposition leaders questioning the fairness of the electoral process.

BJP candidate Hasirani Rath won Nandigram by a margin of 1,22,136 votes after 15 rounds of counting. The Congress secured nearly 50,000 votes. For the party, which finished fifth in the constituency in the recent Assembly election, the move to second place marks a notable improvement.

The result has revived questions about whether the Congress can rebuild its political base in Bengal. Its improved showing is particularly significant given that the party's candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested shortly before polling in connection with a 19-year-old case. He spent 12 days in jail before receiving interim bail. Congress leaders have argued that the arrest, which came after the TMC decided to support the party's candidate, highlighted the pressure faced by the Opposition.

Former state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described the result as a moral victory. “The Congress candidate was arrested in complete defiance of the law. Milan Pradhan secured support in Nandigram and managed to finish second. We consider this a moral victory,” he said.

Adhir also alleged that voters had faced intimidation during the election. “Terror prevailed in the name of the election. There was no bloodshed, but a silent reign of terror,” he said, describing the polling in Nandigram as “a farce in the name of an election”.