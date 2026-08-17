Bengal: CJP supporter rejects aid after father’s death, asks for school instead
Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sheikh Abdul Hafiz after his father allegedly died in an attack linked to his own CJP activities
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has spoken to Sheikh Abdul Hafiz, whose father died after allegedly being assaulted at their home in Karishunda village in Bankura's Indas, and assured him that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would stand by his family.
Hafiz had refused financial assistance offered by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) — since it was his support for the group that allegedly led to his father's death — and instead asked that a school be built in his late father's name.
During the phone call, Banerjee told the grieving young man, "Yes, brother, I have heard everything. It is a truly tragic incident. They are killing everyone and doing whatever they please; a most heinous regime is in power. I want to assure you that we have stood by your family, stand by you now, and will continue to do so."
Hafiz told Banerjee that his phone, which contained important video and audio recordings, had allegedly been snatched during the incident. She advised him to travel to Kolkata with a copy of the FIR and other relevant documents and asked him to remain in touch with TMC leaders Sukhendu Mitra and MP Dola Sen so that the matter could be followed up. "If we don't stand by you, who will? You are our family," Banerjee told him.
The conversation came amid a political row over the death of Hafiz's father Sheikh Mohammad Mafik (50), who died on Saturday night, two days after he was allegedly assaulted at the family's home on 13 August.
Hafiz and his family have accused local BJP workers of carrying out the attack because of his association with the CJP. The BJP has denied that the assault was politically motivated or carried out at its direction.
The incident followed Hafiz's return from a CJP protest in Delhi. He travelled to the capital on 19 July and stayed there until 25 July. He later said he received threats after returning home and posting videos about the protest. On 13 August, as part of the CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign, Hafiz visited Karishunda Paschimpara Primary School, where he raised issues including inadequate drinking water and lighting and later posted a video of the school online.
Hafiz alleged that several men stormed into his home that night. "They slapped and punched me and struck me with a crowbar," he said. He managed to lock himself in a room, but his father intervened to protect him and was allegedly beaten. Mafik was taken to Indas Hospital with serious injuries and was later referred to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital on 15 August after his condition worsened. He died at around 8.30 pm that day.
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the case.
On Monday, TMC's Bankura district joint convener Sukhen Bid visited the bereaved family. CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also visited Karishunda and met Hafiz and his mother, Hasina Begum. CPI(M) leader Shatarup Ghosh was present during the visit.
Ranka offered financial assistance to Hafiz on behalf of the CJP, but he refused. "I do not want any compensation. Just build a school in my father's name," Hafiz said.
Ranka said Hafiz's response reflected his character. "We told him, 'Abdul, we want to provide financial assistance,'" he said, adding that Hafiz had instead asked for a school.
Ranka assured the family of continued support and said he would pursue the matter. CJP founder Abhijit Dipke also condemned Mafik's death, alleging that BJP workers targeted him because his son had campaigned for improvements to local school infrastructure.
Overcome with emotion while speaking about his father, Hafiz said, "Father didn't show his love for me, but deep down, he loved me very much. I don't know what I will do now."
The CJP has called for a protest outside Indas police station over the incident. The arrests and competing political allegations have further intensified the row as the family mourns Mafik's death.