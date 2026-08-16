Bengal: Congress leader, son killed in Nadia; who wanted them gone?
State Congress chief Suvankar Sarkar alleges killings linked to TMC defections, rival parties point to local power struggle
The brutal killing of Congress leader Anisur Rahman and his 24-year-old son, Abu Sufian, in Nadia on Independence Day has sharply escalated political tensions in West Bengal, with three people arrested and competing allegations of a wider political conspiracy now at the centre of the investigation.
The strongest political allegation has come from state Congress president Suvankar Sarkar, who linked the killings to the movement of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers towards the Congress following the recent change of government. "Soon after the regime change, TMC leaders and workers have increasingly been joining the Congress, which the BJP does not want. Since the BJP will not take Muslims into the party, it is trying to eliminate our leaders with the help of goons close to the TMC," he said.
The allegation gives the killings a wider political dimension beyond the immediate question of who carried out the attack — and raises the possibility that Rahman had become a political threat as the Congress seeks to expand its influence in an area where the TMC traditionally held sway.
Rahman (55), a member of the Pradesh Congress Committee, general-secretary of Nadia District Congress and former president of Nakashipara Block Congress, was returning home with his son on Saturday night when their car was allegedly intercepted near Bethuadahari railway crossing in the Nagadi area.
According to accounts by police and local residents, the attackers first opened fire on the vehicle. Father and son were then allegedly dragged from the car and attacked with sharp weapons. Both suffered fatal injuries. Reports put the time of the attack from 9.00-9.30 pm.
Police have arrested three people — Fatema Bibi, the TMC pradhan of Harnagar gram panchayat, and her alleged associates Saheb Ali Mondal and Mithun Sheikh. They were medically examined before being produced in court and sent to nine days’ police custody.
The arrests have also brought Fatema’s husband Jubbar Sheikh into the investigation. Sheikh, described locally as an influential TMC leader, is currently in jail. The victims’ family and Congress workers allege that he ordered or helped plan the killing despite being incarcerated. Anisur’s wife directly accused him, saying: "They had gone to the market. That very night, I received the news that everything was over. Jubbar is behind this."
Rokeya, the deceased leader’s sister, similarly alleged: "Even though Jubbar is in jail, his henchmen remain active outside. We demand an impartial investigation and exemplary punishment."
Local Congress leader Tipu Sultan went further, alleging that the killing had been directed from inside prison. He claimed, "Jubbar orchestrated this incident from jail using miscreants to gain control over the area. If the administration conducts a proper and impartial investigation, the facts will become crystal clear. We demand exemplary punishment for those responsible."
Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari himself echoed the claim, saying according to initial information from the SP, "Jubbar Sheikh orchestrated the killing from inside the jail."
Congress leaders claim Anisur’s influence in Nakashipara had been increasing while Jubbar’s political position had weakened. They allege that internal divisions within TMC had created an opportunity for Congress to make gains in several panchayats.
At the same time, the allegations are not confined to the Congress. TMC MLA and Mamata Banerjee-loyalist Kunal Ghosh has publicly pointed to the BJP and the faction led by 'rebel' TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee.
"We are already under severe pressure since the new BJP government took charge. It is difficult to believe that our party members are involved in these murders. If the panchayat was slipping out of the control of the BJP and the Ritabrata camp, the killings may have taken place for that reason."
The police have so far been cautious. Surajit Kumar Dey, additional superintendent of police (rural), Krishnanagar, said: "The incident has just occurred. An investigation is underway. It is not possible to say anything further at this moment."
"The Indian National Congress will continue its fight against attempts to silence the voices of minorities and the Opposition in this state," Sarkar said. The party has called for a statewide 'Black Day' over the killings.
Former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also condemned the murders. "I condemn and denounce in the strongest possible terms the murder of Congress leader Anisur Rahman and his son in Nadia," he said.