Bengal Congress leader arrested after protest over Bageshwar Baba remarks

A Congress leader was arrested in Kolkata late on Wednesday night after a protest against controversial remarks by self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri alias Bagheshwar Baba turned into a confrontation with the West Bengal government, which ordered action against demonstrators accused of burning his photograph.

Atanu Das, general-secretary of the South Kolkata District Congress, was arrested from his residence in the Tollygunge area. Police said Das was among those named in an FIR registered after a Congress demonstration outside Bhabanipur police station on 8 September.

The arrest came hours after chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who also holds the police portfolio, directed Kolkata Police to arrest those involved in burning Shastri's photograph. Speaking in the Assembly on Thursday, 10 September, Adhikari said, “I saw some people burning photographs in front of the Bhabanipur police station. I am telling the CP (commissioner of police) right now — those individuals must be arrested.”

The police allege that during the Congress protest, demonstrators struck a poster carrying Shastri's image with a shoe, trampled it and subsequently set it on fire. They have also alleged that offensive remarks were made during the demonstration.

The protest was organised in response to controversial remarks attributed to Shastri about Bengalis and their food habits and customs during Durga Puja. Shastri, who heads Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, had reportedly advocated vegetarianism during the festival and described Bengalis who eat non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja as “pakhandi”, or hypocrites.