Bengal: Cong seeks to reclaim 21 July legacy as TMC factions battle for Martyrs' Day

For more than three decades, West Bengal's 21 July observance has been inseparable from former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's political journey. The day commemorates the police firing on a Youth Congress rally led by then Youth Congress president Banerjee in Kolkata on 21 July 1993, when 13 activists were killed during a march demanding photo voter identity cards and electoral reforms to counter what the Congress — then West Bengal's principal Opposition party — alleged was the Left Front's 'scientific rigging' of elections.

Thirty-three years later, the politics of electoral integrity has once again returned to the centre of the state's discourse. Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the 2026 Assembly election was manipulated through the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Union home ministry, accusing the Centre of 'vote chori (theft)'. Against that backdrop, political observers will watch closely whether she uses this year's Shaheed Divas (martyrs' day) platform to launch another mass movement around electoral reforms, much as she did in 1993.

The symbolism of the occasion has become even more contested this year. The Congress is attempting to reclaim what it says was originally its movement, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has splintered into two rival camps following its defeat in the 2026 Assembly election, and former TMC leaders are also seeking to preserve their association with the day.

Though the observance was originally organised by the Youth Congress in 1993, after she left the Congress in 1997 and founded TMC the following year, the annual commemoration gradually became synonymous with her party. Following the TMC's rise to power in 2011, the rally evolved into one of West Bengal's biggest annual political gatherings, serving both as a tribute to the 13 slain activists and a show of the party's organisational strength.

This year, however, the political landscape is dramatically different. Banerjee has lost power after 15 years in office, and multiple claimants are seeking ownership of one of Bengal's most politically significant anniversaries.

The state Congress will hold its programme at Shahid Minar and has publicly invited Banerjee to attend, with strings attached. During an inspection of the venue, state Congress chief Shubhankar Sarkar said, "If Mamata Banerjee has genuine courage, she should not distort history. She should come to this stage and admit that leaving the Congress was a mistake."