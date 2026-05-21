Bengal govt’s sweeping gag order on officials sparks democracy concerns

A political storm is building in West Bengal after the state government imposed sweeping restrictions on government employees, with critics accusing the BJP-led administration of imposing a bureaucratic gag order that threatens free expression, transparency and democratic accountability.

At the centre of the controversy is a new conduct framework that sharply curtails what government employees can say, write or discuss publicly — not only in their official capacity but, critics argue, even as private citizens.

The rules, introduced through Circular No. 139-CS issued by chief secretary Manoj Agarwal on 19 May and reinforced by a 20 May implementation order from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P&AR), took immediate effect across departments, district administrations and police authorities.

Under the guidelines, government employees — including IAS officers, WBCS officials, police personnel and staff of autonomous bodies — are prohibited from speaking to media, sharing official information or participating in privately organised media events without prior government approval.

The restrictions extend much further than routine confidentiality rules. Officials are barred from writing articles, contributing to publications, appearing on radio shows or podcasts, or publicly criticising the state or Central governments. The order also cautions employees against remarks that could affect relations between the Centre and the state, other states, or foreign governments.

Critics say the language is unusually expansive, vague and vulnerable to misuse. One civil servant, speaking on condition of anonymity, said confidentiality requirements are a normal feature of government service, but argued the Bengal order goes far beyond standard conduct rules.