Bengal govt’s sweeping gag order on officials sparks democracy concerns
Critics say new rules policing media interaction, writing and public commentary amount to attempts to silence the bureaucracy
A political storm is building in West Bengal after the state government imposed sweeping restrictions on government employees, with critics accusing the BJP-led administration of imposing a bureaucratic gag order that threatens free expression, transparency and democratic accountability.
At the centre of the controversy is a new conduct framework that sharply curtails what government employees can say, write or discuss publicly — not only in their official capacity but, critics argue, even as private citizens.
The rules, introduced through Circular No. 139-CS issued by chief secretary Manoj Agarwal on 19 May and reinforced by a 20 May implementation order from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P&AR), took immediate effect across departments, district administrations and police authorities.
Under the guidelines, government employees — including IAS officers, WBCS officials, police personnel and staff of autonomous bodies — are prohibited from speaking to media, sharing official information or participating in privately organised media events without prior government approval.
The restrictions extend much further than routine confidentiality rules. Officials are barred from writing articles, contributing to publications, appearing on radio shows or podcasts, or publicly criticising the state or Central governments. The order also cautions employees against remarks that could affect relations between the Centre and the state, other states, or foreign governments.
Critics say the language is unusually expansive, vague and vulnerable to misuse. One civil servant, speaking on condition of anonymity, said confidentiality requirements are a normal feature of government service, but argued the Bengal order goes far beyond standard conduct rules.
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“We are generally expected to maintain confidentiality regarding sensitive information. Yet the Bengal government’s order appears unusually broad because it extends restrictions to personal writing, public discussion and even indirect criticism of government policies,” the official said.
The phrase “complete prohibition”, repeatedly used in the circular, has become a focal point of criticism because it suggests an absolute ban rather than a narrowly tailored disciplinary framework.
Trinamool Congress national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee mounted one of the sharpest attacks on the policy, calling it evidence of an authoritarian mindset.
Reacting on social media, he said the repeated invocation of “complete prohibition” exposed an administration more interested in enforcing silence than maintaining institutional discipline. “The message is clear — think only as instructed and speak only when permitted,” he wrote.
Banerjee accused the Suvendu Adhikari-led government of institutionalising fear within the bureaucracy and replacing transparency with enforced obedience. According to him, the measures are not about protecting sensitive information but about suppressing dissent and preventing critical voices from emerging within the administrative system.
“When a government cannot tolerate criticism, it starts silencing voices. That is not strength; it is the strangulation of democracy,” he said.
The order has also triggered wider constitutional concerns. Political analyst Sujit Chatterjee said the restrictions raise difficult questions about the balance between service discipline and fundamental rights. “While government employees do not enjoy unlimited freedom of expression in official matters, they are still citizens with fundamental rights under the Constitution,” he said.
Critics fear the rules could create a chilling effect inside the administration, discouraging officials from speaking candidly, raising concerns internally or exposing wrongdoing.
The curbs on articles, public discussions and media appearances could also weaken public policy discourse, opponents argue, noting that serving and former administrators have historically contributed significantly to debates on governance and institutional reform.
Particular concern has centred on the clause barring comments that may affect Centre–state relations. Opponents argue the wording is so broad that almost any critical observation could potentially be construed as damaging inter-governmental relations.
Sources within Nabanna have defended the move as an administrative safeguard aimed at preventing unauthorised disclosures and maintaining discipline within the state apparatus.
Some officials argue the restrictions are especially necessary during a politically sensitive transition period, citing concerns that officers perceived as aligned with the previous Trinamool dispensation could leak confidential plans or internal disagreements.
Supporters of the policy maintain that government employees hold positions of public trust and cannot function as political actors. In their view, discipline, confidentiality and institutional neutrality are indispensable to effective governance.
But the breadth and tone of the order have ensured that the debate has moved beyond routine service rules into a larger argument over civil liberties, administrative control and the limits of state authority.
The controversy has now emerged as a major flashpoint between the ruling BJP government and the opposition TMC, with political observers viewing Banerjee’s aggressive response as an early sign of a broader confrontation over democratic rights and bureaucratic freedom in Bengal’s evolving political landscape.
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