Bengal: Mamata loyalists, rebels in dramatic tug-of-war for control

A delegation comprising three party MPs loyal to Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 6 July submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to counter the claim of the 'rebel' MLAs that they represent the party and should be allotted its symbol and allowed to control its bank accounts. Media reports indicated that the party holds over Rs 1,000 crore in its accounts, which have been frozen by West Bengal Police in the wake of the dispute.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, flanked by fellow MPs Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghose, said the party had responded in detail to the rebel claims. The breakaway MLAs, he said, maintained that the party’s executive committee and the working committee had a three-year tenure which had expired in 2025, and that they had convened a special session to elect a new set of office-bearers.

Banerjee claimed that the party constitution originally provided for a three-year term for the committees, but was amended in 2006 to extend the term to five years. The changes were duly communicated to the ECI, he added. The two committees constituted in 2022, he argued, will therefore continue to function until 2027. If the rebels argued that Mamata Banerjee had ceased to be party president in 2025, he asked, how did they accept symbols signed by her in 2026 to contest the April Assembly elections?