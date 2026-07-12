Betrayal of faith under PM's patronage: Congress on Ram mandir row

The Congress on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “silence” over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, accusing the BJP and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) of a “betrayal of faith”.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh reiterated the party's demand for an independent investigation supervised by the Supreme Court, a forensic audit, fixation of accountability and strict action against those found guilty.

“Donation Theft: A Betrayal of Faith. A month has passed since the theft of donations at the Lord Shri Ram Temple came to light, yet Prime Minister Modi, who is quick to claim credit for everything, remains silent when it comes to accountability,” Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

He alleged that new facts emerging daily were exposing those who had “politicised” the Ram Temple issue.

Ramesh said even the SIT (Special Investigation Team), constituted to investigate the matter, had been forced to acknowledge the daily disappearance of lakhs of rupees in offerings.

“The theft of donations at the Lord Shri Ram Temple cannot be limited to just a few employees; yet, this government - hostile to the cause of Ram - is intent on shielding the real culprits,” he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed the SIT, FIR (First Information Report) and resignations in connection with the case were “merely attempts to hoodwink the nation”.

He also alleged that government efforts to suppress the matter indicated that Champat Rai and other temple trustees “harbour deep secrets”.

Ramesh claimed this was why the Modi government had taken no action against them and their influence remained intact.

“The Congress demands the following: An independent and impartial investigation supervised by the Supreme Court; a forensic audit; fixation of accountability; strict action against the guilty,” he said.