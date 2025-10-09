Bihar elections: Chirag calls emergency meeting amid seat-sharing tensions

Amid rising tension within the ruling NDA over seat-sharing arrangements for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has convened an emergency meeting in Patna on Thursday to finalise its electoral strategy. Despite the urgency, however, Chirag insisted there was no discord within the alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Bihar's Khagaria on Wednesday, he said, "The news circulating about me based on sources is completely false and baseless. I am not upset with anyone. Seat-sharing issues in the NDA will be finalised soon."

The Bihar Assembly elections are set to beheld in two phases, on 6 and 11 November, with counting on 14 November.

Meanwhile, reports suggesting a potential alliance between Chirag’s party and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj were firmly denied by both sides. "This is not a fight for seats… there is a fight to loot Bihar. Every party wants to get more seats so that they can loot Bihar more. We do not have any alliance with any political party. Our alliance is with the people," Kishor stated on Wednesday, rejecting all speculation.

Despite public assurances, however, the NDA's internal friction has become increasingly visible. The BJP, which held an extensive meeting in Patna on Wednesday, also sought to downplay any issues.